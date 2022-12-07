Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades.

“We are so appreciative, especially going into these winter months, for the county commissioners’ allocation of $100,000 to our facilities, which helps to ensure we are able to mitigate and eliminate the potential for pests, to ensure that our heating will continue through these cold months,” said Stephen Krygier, Room at the Inn Acting Executive Director.

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch says the Board of Commissioners took the role of how best to spend the money very seriously.

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we feel we’re trying to spend the dollars in the best way in respect to what the county has,” Erbisch said.

The board also approved a state-funded grant for $350,000 for a PFAS contamination study at the former Marquette County airport in Negaunee Township. According to health officials, PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals used in numerous products including foam used to fight fires and non-stick cookware. Exposure to high levels has been linked to health problems.

“We were very fortunate, this is our second round of funding through the state of Michigan, we were awarded $350,000 grant to pursue phase two of our PFAS investigation at the Negaunee site,” said Duane DuRay, Sawyer International Airport manager.

DuRay says approving this grant demonstrates how seriously the airport and county take the issue of PFAS contamination.

“We at the airport are very serious about this emergent contaminant and along with our partnership with the state of Michigan, the federal government and Marquette County, we intend to continue to move forward on how we can mitigate these contaminations and clean them up,” DuRay continued.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.