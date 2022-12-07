Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Northern Waters Casino team up to collect food

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet are working to collect non-perishable goods for local food pantries.

The casino’s employees turned the endeavor into a friendly competition. Employees have challenged each other to see who can collect the most food.

“We divide our teams up both at our casino and our tribal entities and raise food,” Northern Waters Casino & Lac Vieux Desert Training Specialist Traci Runci said. “Last year we had over 600 items that were donated to our local food pantry.”

It is not just employees. The public can also donate to the food drive. Runci says she would like to surpass previous years by collecting 1,000 items.

“I think it is fun,” Runci said. “We have already had quite a bit donated. Every little bit helps even if it is just one can or one box of cereal, whatever it may be. That one box will make a difference in someone’s life.”

Casino General Manager John Mcgeshick says it is important to help those in need now more than ever.

“Every little bit that anyone can pick up helps,” Mcgeshick said. “We know that food is expensive, and gas is pricey, but it is a great time of the year to get out there and get something for the community.”

If you want to contribute to the goods drive, you can drop your non-perishable goods at the casino until January 18.

