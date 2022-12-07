Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight

Negaunee presents Ishpeming with the honorary blood drive trophy.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight.

Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.

Students say the fun competition raised awareness about the need for blood.

“I myself had never donated before, but now I plan to every two months,” said Cora Nicholas, Ishpeming Highschool student and National Honor Society member. “It brings attention to it while also replenishing our blood banks and it does a lot of awesome stuff for our community, but we can still have fun with the competition.”

Ishpeming will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights for its victory.

