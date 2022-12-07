Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights.

Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display.

Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore Dock, but viewers may also find some more abstract visuals linked to the Marquette area.

The light projectors are carefully placed on the roof of a nearby hotel.

The display will happen every week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until December 31.

You can learn more about the Holiday Laser here.

