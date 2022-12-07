The Great Lakes Recovery Center gets into holiday spirit with concert

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert.

This concert will feature Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author, Mary Gauthier.

Her songs have been covered by notable performers such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and many more. Gauthier’s songs for this performance will focus on recovery from addiction. All donations will benefit the GLRC and the Cedar Tree Institute.

“The concert is just for the enjoyment of the community. I think people will love to come out and go see Mary Gauthier. She has been nominated for [a] Grammy award for one of her albums that she wrote, ‘Songwriting with Soldiers,’” said GLRC Medical Director Dr. Grossman Michael MD. “And for that album, she interviewed various soldiers.”

For the Grammy-nominated album, Gauthier interviewed veterans from Iraq and the Afghanistan wars about their experiences. The concert will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette at 7 p.m. There is no entrance fee, but donations are encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert.
UP schools receive grants to improve student life
Vista Theater Condemned.
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
Aspen Ridge School sign.
UP schools receive grants to improve student life
With a large empty trailer hooked up and ready to go, Eagle Radio started off its first round...
Eagle Radio begins pick-up and drop-off of Canathon donations to UP food pantries