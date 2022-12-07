The Great Lakes Recovery Center gets into holiday spirit with concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert.

This concert will feature Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author, Mary Gauthier.

Her songs have been covered by notable performers such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and many more. Gauthier’s songs for this performance will focus on recovery from addiction. All donations will benefit the GLRC and the Cedar Tree Institute.

“The concert is just for the enjoyment of the community. I think people will love to come out and go see Mary Gauthier. She has been nominated for [a] Grammy award for one of her albums that she wrote, ‘Songwriting with Soldiers,’” said GLRC Medical Director Dr. Grossman Michael MD. “And for that album, she interviewed various soldiers.”

For the Grammy-nominated album, Gauthier interviewed veterans from Iraq and the Afghanistan wars about their experiences. The concert will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette at 7 p.m. There is no entrance fee, but donations are encouraged.

