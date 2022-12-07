Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties

Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s possible when federal, state and local government partners come together to deliver real benefits for Michigan residents and visitors,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan. Let’s keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan.”

According to a press release, the projects recommended for funding are in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties. That funding will support boardwalk, trail and park renovations and improvements, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public water access and more.

COUNTYPROJECT TITLEAWARD AMOUNT
Ingham CountyLake Lansing Park North Boardwalk & Trail$500,000
Bay CountyPondside Park Improvements$375,000
Ionia CountyHale Park Improvements$382,000
Montcalm CountyFred Meijer Trail Hub Project$465,400
Alpena CountyDuck Park Development of Pavilion and Restrooms$150,000
Cass CountyDR LAWLESS INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY PARK Renovation Project$428,600
Marquette CountyMichigamme Township Park Dock Access & Tennis Renovation$183,200
Livingston CountyLake St. Clair Metropark W. Boardwalk Renovation$500,000
Marquette CountyTourist Park Day-Use Access Road and Parking Area$250,000
Kalamazoo CountyLexington Green Park Improvement Project$500,000
Livingston CountyStony Creek Reflection Trail Accessibility Renovation$500,000
Cheboygan CountyCheboygan Lock & Dam Public Water Access Site Renovation$3,000,000
Ottawa CountyOttawa Sands Day-use Restroom$242,900

“Access to the outdoors is vital to the quality of life for everyone who lives here or visits here,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund, in addition to other important grant programs, broadens that access in meaningful ways, whether through expanded hiking trails, increased public water access, or better amenities like restroom renovations and welcoming pavilions at local parks. These grants are integral to connecting more people to our state’s uniquely Michigan outdoor experiences.”

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 18 grant applications seeking $8.6 million in local funding

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion

Latest News

Marquette County Board Meeting
Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn
snow
A round of snow then dry end to the week
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion