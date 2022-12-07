Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s possible when federal, state and local government partners come together to deliver real benefits for Michigan residents and visitors,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan. Let’s keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan.”

According to a press release, the projects recommended for funding are in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties. That funding will support boardwalk, trail and park renovations and improvements, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public water access and more.

COUNTY PROJECT TITLE AWARD AMOUNT Ingham County Lake Lansing Park North Boardwalk & Trail $500,000 Bay County Pondside Park Improvements $375,000 Ionia County Hale Park Improvements $382,000 Montcalm County Fred Meijer Trail Hub Project $465,400 Alpena County Duck Park Development of Pavilion and Restrooms $150,000 Cass County DR LAWLESS INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY PARK Renovation Project $428,600 Marquette County Michigamme Township Park Dock Access & Tennis Renovation $183,200 Livingston County Lake St. Clair Metropark W. Boardwalk Renovation $500,000 Marquette County Tourist Park Day-Use Access Road and Parking Area $250,000 Kalamazoo County Lexington Green Park Improvement Project $500,000 Livingston County Stony Creek Reflection Trail Accessibility Renovation $500,000 Cheboygan County Cheboygan Lock & Dam Public Water Access Site Renovation $3,000,000 Ottawa County Ottawa Sands Day-use Restroom $242,900

“Access to the outdoors is vital to the quality of life for everyone who lives here or visits here,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund, in addition to other important grant programs, broadens that access in meaningful ways, whether through expanded hiking trails, increased public water access, or better amenities like restroom renovations and welcoming pavilions at local parks. These grants are integral to connecting more people to our state’s uniquely Michigan outdoor experiences.”

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 18 grant applications seeking $8.6 million in local funding

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.