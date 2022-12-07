Gogebic County Snowmobile Trail 2 reroute to open this month

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Portions of Gogebic County Snowmobile Trail 2 are set to open this month.

Big Snow Resort — formerly Indianhead Ski Resort and Blackjack Ski Resort — closed snowmobile access to a portion of the trail that runs through its property because of safety concerns. A new snowmobile route between Wakefield and Bessemer was approved by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Because the reroute uses a significant portion of Old US-2, the DNR says snowmobilers must operate at a safe speed and in cooperation with motorists.

“It’s really important to remind snowmobilers that they have to be on their best behavior with this reroute because it uses quite a bit of city street and county road that’s shared with motorists,” said Ron Yesney, DNR U.P. trails coordinator. “That shared motorist situation means that the city of Wakefield or Bessemer Township can revoke this permit at any time.”

The reroute is set to open before Christmas.

