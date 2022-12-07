Gladstone, Kingsford Menominee officially join West-PAC for football in 2023

Copper Division to have eight teams, Iron Division seven
Football
Football(MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The WestPAC officially announces the addition of three new affiliate members for the sport of football - Gladstone, Kingsford & Menominee – with their first season of play beginning with the fall 2023 season.

“The addition of these three storied and accomplished programs will help preserve 11 man football in the Upper Peninsula for years to come,” according to WestPAC AD and Head Coach Paul Jacobson of Negaunee.

Chris Hartman, AD at Kingsford - “Kingsford High School is very grateful to the West Pac for this new opportunity. This new venture will ensure a full 9 game schedule from year to year. The burden of obtaining a 9 game schedule at Kingsford High School has only been getting worse. Affiliation with the WestPAC will also eliminate many hours and miles of travel that we typically experience with traveling into Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. We look forward to playing U.P. schools that we very seldom play and will potentially develop a new rivalry or two.”

Sam Larson, AD at Menominee – “We are looking forward to playing against a high level of competition right here in the Upper Peninsula and seeing teams that match us in enrollment and demographics. The competition in the WestPAC conference has a strong tradition in football with many teams having great success in recent MHSAA postseason tournaments. We hope to be able to add to the strength of the conference for years to come.

Dale Hongisto, AD at Gladstone – “This opportunity will make what is sometimes a scheduling nightmare that much easier for all of us. It allows us to play a few teams that haven’t been on our schedule in the past. Thank you to the WestPAC officials for inviting us, Kingsford, and Menominee to join up to make this conference that much better.”

The new members will participate within the ‘Large’ Copper Division of the conference along with Calumet, Houghton, Hancock, Negaunee and Westwood. The ‘Small’ Iron Division will retain the membership of Bark River Harris, Gwinn, Iron Mountain, Ishpeming, L’Anse, Manistique, and West Iron County. The annual conference schedule will initially include two cross-over/nonconference dates within the divisions.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

