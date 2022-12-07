Fluffy snow tapering off to sunnier, milder conditions towards end of work week

Light to moderate snow dwindles into Thursday morning with milder, drier late autumn weather towards the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Light to moderate snow spreads over Upper Michigan Wednesday night, as a fast-moving clipper system sweeps the region and lake effect snow over the north wind belts form with system passage. The snow dwindles into Thursday morning as dry westerly flow mixes in aloft. High pressure brings a drier, sunnier stretch through Friday. This weekend, a southwesterly jet in conjunction with a building high pressure ridge lends to U.P. temps trending above seasonal through early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered light to moderate snow showers; tapering off into Thursday morning; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: -0s to Upper 10s (coldest interior west and central, less cold nearshore)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow showers then becoming mostly sunny with above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers south; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy towards evening with mixed rain and snow showers in the west; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect rain and snow over the north wind belts; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers spreading west to east late; windy

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

