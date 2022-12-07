FCC urges Michigan residents to report their internet access

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan and the FCC are encouraging all residents to check and report their internet access on a broadband map. It’s an effort to assess high-speed internet access across the state.

New data from the FCC shows nearly half a million homes in Michigan do not have access to high-speed internet. If people participate, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrest says it can help them make improvements.

“I think if folks participate in this it will really help make sure we can target our efforts so we can best serve you best connect you and your family and your community so that Michigan can be the first large state in the country to connect all of our people online,” Gilchrest said.

The FCC broadband map can be found online. We’ve created a link to it right here.

