Father charged with murder in 11-month-old child’s death, deputies say

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his...
Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A father in Texas has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Midland County Jail. He is being held without bond, jail records show.

Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Monday evening when they were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they were told the 11-month-old had died.

Investigators determined the baby had been in the custody of the biological father, identified as Oneal. Officials said Oneal also had two other children in his custody at the time of the baby’s death.

In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which...
In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which was related to this crime, authorities said. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)

Oneal and the other two children were found in Midland County, where Oneal was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t say what evidence led to Oneal’s murder charge or provide any details on how the 11-month-old died, as the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension related to this crime, the sheriff’s office said. Those men were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Former Office Max building in Marquette
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion

Latest News

FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
The White House Historical Association's 2022 Christmas Ornament, Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022 in...
Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition