Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie.

Which film takes the cake?

80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie.

Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.

Upper Michigan Today talks about processed food, a new IHOP cereal, and popular Christmas movies.

Two Marquette businesses are teaming up with a plant swap coordinator for a Christmas-themed swapping party.

Cookies, Cuttings, and Cocktails is happening Tuesday, December 13 and you’ll want to come with your ugliest Christmas sweater and a plant that could use a new home.

Ashley Scheiding, aka Plant Daddy Ashley, says this event is for everyone, from the beginner plant parent to the longtime green thumb.

You do not need to bring a fully grown plant (or a fully alive one, for that matter) or a potted plant to participate.

Scheiding says a small trimming wrapped in a moist paper towel is perfectly acceptable trading material. She hosts these swaps to encourage more plant ownership and to foster knowledge of caring for plants.

Plant Daddy Ashley shares details of an upcoming Christmas-themed plant swap party.

The plant swap is happening at The Courtyards, complete with featured drinks from Bartender Chris Durley (non-alcoholic options included).

There will be both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available at the Cookies, Cuttings, and Cocktails plant swap party.

Rachel Freeman of Huron Mountain Bakery will make the cookies and leave the design up to you.

Though, she may judge you for how you frost.

You can decorate Huron Mountain Bakery cookies and win prizes at the upcoming plant swap party at The Courtyards.

The Cookies, Cuttings, and Cocktails plant swap event is happening on Tuesday, December 13 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at The Courtyards Bar, located at 1110 Champion St. in Marquette.

