Eagle Radio begins pick-up and drop-off of Canathon donations to UP food pantries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a large empty trailer hooked up and ready to go, Eagle Radio started off its first round of Canathon pick-ups on Tuesday.

It started in the areas of Lake Linden, Calumet and Hancock.

Students and volunteers alike lent a hand to get donations to food banks and pantries like Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.

“It’s three hard days, but rewarding days,” said KBIC Radio Operations General Manager Ed Janise. “Because from the littlest of the kids to some of the groups and organizations that help offload and load the trailers, it’s rewarding to see it all come together, and the food banks get filled up within a matter of days.”

One of the pick-up locations was the Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw (CLK) School District.

Over 2,000 food items were donated for the Canathon, with one class of elementary students collecting hundreds.

“They were kind of confused at first,” said CLK Kindergarten Teacher Melissa Olli. “‘Why are we bringing this in?’. And we kept talking about it, and actually, we had many families participate. We had grandparents participate and aunts and uncles.”

Olli says the participation became competitive.

“It kinda became a challenge among the different families. They all brought in as many as they could, and we raised 358 cans,” said Olli.

Janise says eagle radio is aiming for its yearly goal of eight tons worth of food for Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties.

“Every year we get about 2 to 2 1/2 tons of food up into the CLK area,” continued Janise. “Both to the Angel Mission and the CLK Food Bank. Our goal is eight tons every year, and we haven’t missed a year yet.”

Pickups on Wednesday will focus on schools and businesses in the area of Houghton, Chassell and South Range. Thursday’s collections will lead them into Baraga County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.