DNR advertises bids for trail restoration work in Houghton County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has advertised for bids to begin work on Snowmobile Trail U.P. No. 3 between Dollar Bay and Lake Linden.

The trail was severely damaged during the Father’s Day Flood of June 2018.

In all, six bid packages were advertised with an overall project total of 176 work sites.

“Work will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to be finalized in fall 2023 to allow for the reopening of the trail for the snowmobile season,” said Matthew Torreano, a lands and easement analyst with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division.

The Dollar Bay to Lake Linden trail is important to the local recreation economy of those communities, Houghton County and the wider Keweenaw Peninsula.

The reconstruction work is being funded by several sources, including the American Recovery Plan Act, Michigan Economic Development Corporation grants from the state’s general fund and federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Bid specification information is available at the State of Michigan SIGMA vendor self-service website .

For more information on trails managed by the DNR, visit the department’s website .

