Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need.

The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.

Volunteers say most kids in the program are asking for basic supplies.

“Without these tags, a lot of these kids would be going without basic necessities,” said Chloe Garr, Yoopers United volunteer. “Most of their lists are just warm clothes and blankets. The families that are struggling right now will have something to give the kids, which is really awesome.”

Giving Trees are located at The Crib, Sandy Knoll Elementary and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Gifts must be unwrapped and returned by Dec. 19.

