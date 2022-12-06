Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need

Wells Township Students and the stockings they stuffed
Wells Township Students and the stockings they stuffed(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County.

It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works to provide temporary emergency homeless shelters.

“It’s an amazing thing to do, we’re such a small school in a rural area that I think this is an amazing opportunity for kids to see the impact that they can have on individuals around them, it’s a small school with a big heart,” said Kelsey Nordengren, Wells Township School General Education teacher.

“It shouldn’t be all about the receiving of gifts this year and to give because it really can turn a life around and show somebody that somebody out there does care about them,” Nordengren continued.

Students at Wells Township School say it feels good to give back, especially during Christmas.

“I like giving back to the poor and it just makes me feel good and they usually don’t get Christmas presents so, this will cheer them up a little bit more,” said William Eckes, a student at Wells Township School.

The students collected donations of personal care items like socks, hats, and food to fill the stockings.

“They’re really excited, they loved seeing and sorting the donations, when we placed them out today they were just blown away by how much they actually collected and the amazing things they saw on the table to be able to give,” Nordgren added.

The stockings are being delivered to those in need Tuesday.

