The UPside - Dec. 5, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After learning about the program, Jennifer Cosco decided she wanted to bring a buddy bench to every elementary school in Marquette County.

Buddy Benches are a way for students to signal to others they are feeling isolated or lonely and could use a friend to play with or someone to talk to.

Cosco planned to pay for them out of her own pocket, but after she made a Facebook post and received overwhelming support for the program. Several businesses as well as individuals donated to help fund the project.

The benches are made of recycled materials and were shipped unassembled. Select Realty volunteered to help assemble and deliver the benches. 11 Marquette County elementary schools have received or will be receiving a bench soon.

Giving students across Marquette County an easy way to signal they could use a friend is why Jennifer Cosco and everyone that helped with the Buddy Benches is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

