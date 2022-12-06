Upper Michigan Today celebrates Tia’s birthday

...and Joe the Cake Guy teaches you how to make the perfect buttercream on UMT episode 177
Tia shares her white water rafting experience - and Elizabeth celebrates Tia
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson returns to her co-host seat to help Tia Trudgeon celebrate her 25th birthday and take a walk down memory lane.

And what’s a birthday without cake?

Joe Heck, AKA Joe the Cake Guy, teaches you how to make a simple, yet delicious buttercream at home... and says it’s perfectly acceptable to pair it with a boxed cake mix.

The recipe calls for:

1 LB of salted or unsalted butter, whipped

2 LBs of powdered sugar, slowly add to the mix

1/4 C. heavy whipping cream, incorporate completely

finish with the flavor of your choice, such as 1/4 TSP. vanilla extract.

Tips to make a delicious and memorable cupcake

If you are using a boxed mix, you can take the cake or cupcake to the next level by stuffing it.

Heck cuts out a small circle in the middle of the cupcake and fills it with blueberries, lemon curd, and tops it with homemade buttercream frosting.

Joe the Cake Guy teaches Elizabeth and Tia how to properly fill a cupcake

And finally... a birthday song and wish.

Tia turns 25 - and looks ahead to a new year and new goals

