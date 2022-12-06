Upper Michigan Today celebrates Tia’s birthday
...and Joe the Cake Guy teaches you how to make the perfect buttercream on UMT episode 177
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson returns to her co-host seat to help Tia Trudgeon celebrate her 25th birthday and take a walk down memory lane.
And what’s a birthday without cake?
Joe Heck, AKA Joe the Cake Guy, teaches you how to make a simple, yet delicious buttercream at home... and says it’s perfectly acceptable to pair it with a boxed cake mix.
The recipe calls for:
1 LB of salted or unsalted butter, whipped
2 LBs of powdered sugar, slowly add to the mix
1/4 C. heavy whipping cream, incorporate completely
finish with the flavor of your choice, such as 1/4 TSP. vanilla extract.
If you are using a boxed mix, you can take the cake or cupcake to the next level by stuffing it.
Heck cuts out a small circle in the middle of the cupcake and fills it with blueberries, lemon curd, and tops it with homemade buttercream frosting.
And finally... a birthday song and wish.
