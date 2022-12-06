UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

UP Health System Logo
UP Health System Logo(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services.

UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.

UPHS confirms that it has entered into a lease agreement with the former Office Max property at 1400 W. Washington St. in Marquette. The hospital has been looking for a new location for the services that remain on the College Ave. property, which is set to be demolished.

“All along, our goal has been to identify the right long-term plan, and our team is committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and compassionate care for our patients — and we remain focused on the due diligence process and thoughtful approach to this significant project,” said a statement from UPHS – Marquette administration. “We look forward to sharing more specifics about the building refresh and timeline with the community as we finalize these plans.”

The former Shopko building, adjacent to the former Office Max property, is set to become another location of L&M Fleet Supply in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minimum Wage
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Patrick Bassett, 70, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Kara Morehouse is a lifelong Escanaba resident who works as a General Manager at Riverside...
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers

Latest News

The newly elected Ontonagon village council president, Pamela Coey, offered some updates about...
New Ontonagon village council president offers update on village debt
Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado
Governor Whitmer appoints first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
Submitting a ballot.
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
Upper Michigan Today: Tia's Birthday, Part 4
Upper Michigan Today: Tia's Birthday, Part 4