UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services.

UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.

UPHS confirms that it has entered into a lease agreement with the former Office Max property at 1400 W. Washington St. in Marquette. The hospital has been looking for a new location for the services that remain on the College Ave. property, which is set to be demolished.

“All along, our goal has been to identify the right long-term plan, and our team is committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and compassionate care for our patients — and we remain focused on the due diligence process and thoughtful approach to this significant project,” said a statement from UPHS – Marquette administration. “We look forward to sharing more specifics about the building refresh and timeline with the community as we finalize these plans.”

The former Shopko building, adjacent to the former Office Max property, is set to become another location of L&M Fleet Supply in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.