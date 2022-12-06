Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in proposal 3 recount

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast on November 8 for Proposal 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount.

Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the recount.

According to documents sent out by the State Board of Canvassers, Marquette City Precincts 2, 5 and 7 along with Chocolay Twp. Precinct 1 will have a recount for proposal 3 only.

In Dickinson County, precincts that will have a recount on proposal 3 are the city of Kingsford 1 and 2 and the city of Norway precinct 1. And in Houghton County, the City of Houghton precinct 2 will also be recounted.

According to Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma, the recount will take place at Marquette Township Hall beginning at Noon on Friday, December 9th.

In Chippewa County, Precinct 1, 2, and 3 will have also recount on proposal 3 at noon on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie City Hall.

The recount for proposal 2 is all downstate and did not include any precincts from the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.