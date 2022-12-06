Rare Earth Goods and Cafe preparing for new ownership

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners.

‘Rare Earth Goods and Cafe’ in downtown Ishpeming has been a staple in the community for the last 11 years. Owner Pam Perkins is selling the front end of the store to Snow Belt Development.

The cafe portion will remain open and led by current chef Dylan Larson. Perkins says although she is stepping back Larson will maintain the standard of locally sourced ingredients and good food.

“He wants to keep it how it is with the local eggs, the local meats, the local cheeses, the local bread and the local coffee,” Perkins said. “He wants to continue with our quality which is top notch.”

‘Rare Earth Goods and Café’ will be open until next November. Meanwhile, the store is featuring deals to clear out its remaining stock.

