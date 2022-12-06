Quiet day then snow returns tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The next front comes tonight into tomorrow with an upper-level trough. Light to moderate will move into the west during the morning and spread east by the afternoon. We’re expecting mainly 0.5″ to 1.0″, but a few isolated spots could end up with 2.0″. Behind this disturbance the rest of the week will be milder and quiet.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, seasonal, and a chance for rain/snow in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

