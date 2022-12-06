Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop.

Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.

There were even cutting boards for sale made by a woodworking student.

Students looking to sell their art could reserve a table for one dollar.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to learn how to price their work properly and kind of get out to the public and get exposed,” said Delaney Pickett, NMU Students’ Art Gallery director. “A lot of people like to freelance and eventually want to sell their work online, so it’s a good experience for that.”

NMU students have two more pop-up art shows at the Ore Dock planned for next semester.

