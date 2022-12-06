Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month.

Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.

Jandrons says it’s the perfect time of year to give back to its community.

“We feel it’s a special way to give back,” said Tia Arntsen, Jandrons Fine Jewelry co-owner. “We have always given back to the people that’ve supported our business. We wanted to be able to do something that would impact many people instead of just a few. We felt what better time than this season to give back?”

Check out Jandrons’ Facebook page throughout the month to see every day’s winner. No purchase is necessary to nominate a nonprofit.

