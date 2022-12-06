Marquette County police, fire to battle in Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The battle between emergency personnel will be taking over various Marquette County stores Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Stores participating include:
Marquette Township: Walmart, Super One
Marquette: Econo Foods
Negaunee: Super One
Gwinn: Larry’s Family Foods
Harvey: Lofaro’s Fresh Market
Area school students will have bell-ringing battles Saturday, Dec. 10.
Anyone can sign-up to volunteer to bell ring through the Red Kettle Bell Campaign. There are still 3 weeks left of bell ringing as the program runs through Dec. 28.
