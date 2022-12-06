Marquette County police, fire to battle in Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The battle between emergency personnel will be taking over various Marquette County stores Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Stores participating include:

Marquette Township: Walmart, Super One

Marquette: Econo Foods

Negaunee: Super One

Gwinn: Larry’s Family Foods

Harvey: Lofaro’s Fresh Market

Area school students will have bell-ringing battles Saturday, Dec. 10.

Anyone can sign-up to volunteer to bell ring through the Red Kettle Bell Campaign. There are still 3 weeks left of bell ringing as the program runs through Dec. 28.

