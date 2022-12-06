Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally.

Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.

LSCP says shopping locally can have a significant impact on the community.

“Sixty-eight cents of every dollar you spend locally stays right here. Right in the community,” said Christopher Germain, LSCP CEO. “That money goes to pay for swim lessons and sponsors baseball teams or hockey teams, in our case.”

Holiday Gift Card Campaign entries are due by Jan. 1, 2023.

