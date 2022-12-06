Light to moderate snow creating some slippery areas Wednesday

Slick spots possible on U.P. roadways Wednesday with snowfall ranging 1-3″ -- more in higher terrain near Lake Superior.
Slick spots possible on U.P. roadways Wednesday with snowfall ranging 1-3″ -- more in higher terrain near Lake Superior.
Slick spots possible on U.P. roadways Wednesday with snowfall ranging 1-3″ -- more in higher terrain near Lake Superior.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A Canadian Prairies clipper (fast-moving) system brushes Upper Michigan Tuesday night mainly with light scattered snow showers. Then, moderate chances of snow occur tomorrow as another clipper system enters the U.P. -- slushy conditions possible due to initially wet snowfall early Wednesday. Towards the weekend, a southwesterly jet in conjunction with a building high pressure ridge lends to U.P. temps trending above seasonal, with highs in the 40s possible Saturday through next Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered light snow showers; south through west breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 10s to Lower 30s (coldest interior west and central, less cold east)

Wednesday, Nat’l Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow -- accumulations from 1-3″ with higher amounts in higher terrain near Lake Superior; blustery with west through northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow showers then becoming mostly sunny with above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers south; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy towards evening with mixed rain and snow showers in the west; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers, diminishing in the day; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers spreading west to east late; windy

>Highs: 40

