Houghton affected by higher gas prices than other UP locations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter continues to set in, more and more people in Houghton County are relying on their cars to get them where they need to go.

However, prices remain higher compared to other places in the U.P, with the cost for unleaded gas on Monday being no less than $3.85 a gallon in Houghton.

We asked Gas Buddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan to explain why.

“Some stations are simply less competitive, there are fewer stations,” said De Haan. “The de facto behavior may not be for stations to lower prices as quickly, so stations are making more money in Houghton right now than some of the other areas where prices have gone down more dramatically.”

Besides community members, local government departments depend on unleaded and diesel fuel to operate.

The Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is a major example, having been also heavily impacted by these higher prices.

The HCRC uses around $2.2 million annually for snow removal.

“We go through a lot of fuel, over 100,000 gallons a year,” said HCRC Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “And if it snows one inch or snows 12 inches, we still have to send the plows out on a normal shift. Just for example, an average grader can burn 80 gallons in a day pretty easily. The costs add up really fast, especially with increased fuel costs as they are.”

As of Monday, diesel is costing around $5 per gallon.

According to Harju, with snow removal being the HCRC’s priority, funding for summer maintenance is used to help keep the roads clear.

“We might not be able to go out and grade roads as much,” continued Harju. “Or do as many road improvements, say in the summer.”

De Haan encourages drivers to rely on less gas at one given time to help reduce costs.

“I would tell motorists either to not patronize them until their prices go down,” continued De Haan. “Or to only buy minimum amounts of fuel, and when stations start seeing that they are selling less, they’ll be more incentivized to lower their prices.”

