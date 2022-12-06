Florence County couple lights up the holiday spirit

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County home looks to provide a fun activity during the holiday season. A Christmas light show is open for anyone to see.

Tucked right off US-2 in Florence County is a colorful Christmas display. This is the third year Jennifer Joki and her husband have shown off their holiday spirit in Florence County.

“When we bought the place, we had never seen it before. We saw it was on the highway and thought it was a great place for people to see it,” Joki said.

The couple moved from Anchorage, Alaska in 2020, where they originally started the light show.

“We love lights. We don’t have any kids at home anymore, so the whole presents and things don’t happen, this is something we can still do that is festive,” Joki said.

Joki said while the bill can get pricy, they use almost all LED lights, which helps keep efficiency high. New this year are displays in the garage, a nativity scene and an arch by the driveway.

“We had some things that we couldn’t put out in poor weather. We decided to move some things into the garage for people to see,” Joki said.

When in Alaska, the light show started as just Halloween decorations. The display has grown since 2015 to include Christmas as well.

“We’ve had a lot of people,” Joki said. “We’ve had a lot of people lined up the driveway, parked and go look through the display.”

The house is located at 5003 US-2. The last home before reaching the Brule River bridge coming into Michigan. The light show is open every day, free of charge, from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

