Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River.

Town and city firefighters worked together Monday morning to save the pup named Calvin.

At about 10:11 a.m., a Peshtigo Police Office responded to the scene at Splake Ct. She saw a dog running off the ice and to land. The office looked across the water and saw another dog had fallen through the ice. The office called dispatch and contacted the owner.

“Thin ice made it difficult to reach the dog so an inflatable Rapid Deployment Craft was deployed to effect the rescue,” reads a statement from the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.

Calvin was in the water for about 37 minutes, police said.

The dog was rescued and wrapped in a blanket. Calvin’s owner brought the animal to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out.

“Firefighters would like to caution everyone that the ice is too thin to walk on in many areas, especially where there is a current. If your pet wanders out onto the ice and falls through, call for help instead of going after it yourself. We would rather rescue a dog than both the dog and its family members,” firefighters said.

