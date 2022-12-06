Finlandia University set to host Finland Independence celebration

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University will be holding their traditional Finland Independence celebration on Tuesday, December 6.

The event will be held in the Finnish American Heritage Center beginning at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The schedule for the night includes performances by the Kivajat Dancers and a musical group that formed as a result of classes offered by the Heritage Center’s Finnish American Folk School.

Finlandia President Timothy Pinnow will also be giving the keynote speech.

