WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western U.P. Health Department logo.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code.

The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.

WUPHD says looser restrictions could provide homeowners with some relief.

“By lowering some of the restrictions on it, we’re able to work a little bit more closely with contractors to find a suitable solution for many of the homeowners that might be experiencing some difficulty in trying to meet some of the old requirements,” said Kate Beer, WUPHD health officer.

To view the changes and/or provide comments, visit any WUPHD office or click here until Dec. 31.

