UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third.

Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest reports, show real-time numbers throughout the season. Click here to see the reports from the DNR.

