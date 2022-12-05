UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser.

In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.

Donations will go to Nheena’s Neighborhood and to the last debt the museum has to pay off.

Ittner says it’s fitting that donors’ names will be in the museum.

“The thing about the Children’s Museum is it is a neighborhood,” said Ittner. “It’s a neighborhood that we created. A community of people. I think it’s so appropriate to get people’s names on that neighborhood.”

