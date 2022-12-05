TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show wrapped up Sunday after three busy days at the Superior Dome, with thousands of customers.

From glassware to holiday decorations there was plenty to shop around for at the craft show. One booth, Mifab360 sells various metal signs or smaller trinkets. The Owner of the business, Chad Robillard said the craft shows are always fun to participate in.

“It’s always interesting to come to the craft shows because you never know who you’re going to see and how things are going to play out. Some shows can be slow and some shows can be spectacular,” Robillard said.

The next tv6 craft show is the Spring Craft Show in Escanaba.

