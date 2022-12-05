Sunny breaks, off-and-on snow brushing first week of December

It’s a production of light to moderate snow showers this week in Upper Michigan -- initially by the lake effect and then by a series of clipper systems traveling eastward along the Canadian Prairies. The moderate chances of snow to brush the region occur Wednesday, with slushy conditions possible due to mainly wet snowfall. Towards the weekend, a southwesterly jet in conjunction with a building high pressure ridge lends to U.P. temps trending above seasonal, with highs in the 40s possible Saturday through next Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 0s to Lower 20s (coldest interior west and central, less cold east)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with few to scattered light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday, Nat’l Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny with above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers south; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Scattered clouds with above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers; above seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

