The Ryan Report - Dec. 4, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Senator Ed McBroom
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of December speaking with Senator Ed McBroom.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Sen. McBroom to discuss the election results and what action items both seasoned and newly elected officials will focus on during their respective terms.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Houghton's 2nd annual Winter Wonderland
Houghton Hosts Winter Wonderland
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat arraigned
Lambda Chi Alpha's appreciation luncheon for first responders
Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders

Latest News

The Ryan Report - Part 3
The Ryan Report - Part 3
Ryan Report - 12/04/2022
The Ryan Report - Part 2
Ryan Report - 12/04/2022
The Ryan Report - Part 1
The Ryan Report - Capt. Doug Winters of the Salvation Army
The Ryan Report - Nov. 27, 2022