Players De Noc host matinée performance

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The William Bonifas Fine Arts Center hosted two shows Sunday that are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The Players De Noc held a matinee performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland”. “It’s a Wonderful Neverland” blends the stories of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and J.M. Barrie’s classic story “Peter Pan”.

The two plays had actors ranging from the ages of eight to 16. Aline Norkoli who plays Snoopy said she is excited to ignite the holiday spirit for attendees.

“I hope that they find meaning in Christmas and have a good holiday spirit after attending this show,” Norkoli said.

The show has more evening performances from Dec. 7-10. To view other upcoming shows, visit Player De Noc’s website for more.

