Pfizer to invest $750 million in Kalamazoo facility

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Pfizer Inc. will be investing $750 million in its Kalamazoo, Michigan facility, expanding production and creating 300 jobs.

The investment aims to establish the facility as one of the most technologically advanced in the world and continue to ensure the uninterrupted supply of Pfizer medicines and vaccines. The investment builds upon their initial investment of $465 million in the Kalamazoo facility and a $120 million expansion announced earlier this year.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” said Governor Whitmer. “This $750 million investment will expand capacity at their Kalamazoo facility, creating good-paying jobs and fostering long-term economic opportunity for Michiganders. We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest-working people on the planet to move us forward.”

One of Pfizer’s largest plants, the Kalamazoo facility is a global supplier of sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, producing more than 144 products.

The multi-story, 400,000-square-foot production facility employs 3,000 colleagues and contractors. Pfizer’s operations in Kalamazoo County generate an estimated annual economic impact in west Michigan of $3 billion. The plant has been in operation since 1948 and has had a presence in the community through the legacy Upjohn Company since 1886.

“Since 2017, Pfizer has invested $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of our manufacturing leadership in the U.S.” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and CEO. “This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need.”

The facility advances sterile manufacturing technology by placing products into distinct modules.

“At Pfizer, we continue to invest in our manufacturing infrastructure, building a more resilient supply chain so patients have the medicines and vaccines they need,” said Pfizer’s Chief Global Supply Officer and Executive Vice President, Mike McDermott. “This latest investment in our Kalamazoo site will help us advance some of the most innovative manufacturing technologies in sterile injectable production and distribution while increasing access to these vital medicines. The innovations we put into place in response to the pandemic are now part of our everyday ways of working. We are proud to be a leader in U.S. manufacturing and proud of the impact we have on patients and people around the world.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.