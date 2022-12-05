Mostly calm week with occasional lake effect snow

Warming air by the end of this upcoming week
Warming air by the end of this upcoming week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Some of our western counties will be on the receiving end of lake effect snow throughout the evening while the rest will be mostly cloudy. For the upcoming week expect mostly calm conditions with occasional rounds of lake effect snow. Most of it will be on the lighter side along the NW wind belts. Temperatures are looking to be slightly cooler with them in the mid to high 20s on most days.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow in the west and some in central

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; slightly cool air

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; warming air

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow mix

>Highs: 30s

