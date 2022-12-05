Minimal chances for snow this week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The pattern this week will be quieter with no big snowmakers. A cold front quickly sweeps through today with low moisture resulting in isolated snow showers during the early week. The jetstream shifts towards the end of the week with milder air moving.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

