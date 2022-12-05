Michigan gas price averages continue a downward trend

(KAIT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas prices across the state of Michigan have fallen a total of 20 cents over the past week.

Drivers across the state are now paying an average of 51 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This price is about the same as last year’s highest November price. The current state average is now $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower than that at $3.41 per gallon.

In the Upper Peninsula, Keweenaw County currently has the highest average at $4.00 per gallon, while Delta County has the lowest average at $3.11 per gallon.

Click here to view all county, state, and national gas price averages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton's 2nd annual Winter Wonderland
Houghton Hosts Winter Wonderland
UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Lambda Chi Alpha's appreciation luncheon for first responders
Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders
Audience watching a the semi-finals.
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl

Latest News

People shopping around this weekend at the craft show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend
Dozens of people come out for TubaChristmas celebrations
Marquette center hosts annual TubaChristmas concert
Kara Morehouse is a lifelong Escanaba resident who works as a General Manager at Riverside...
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
The fundraiser had 12 acts from three churches around the area.
Churches come together to support Fortune Lake