Michigan gas price averages continue a downward trend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas prices across the state of Michigan have fallen a total of 20 cents over the past week.

Drivers across the state are now paying an average of 51 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This price is about the same as last year’s highest November price. The current state average is now $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower than that at $3.41 per gallon.

In the Upper Peninsula, Keweenaw County currently has the highest average at $4.00 per gallon, while Delta County has the lowest average at $3.11 per gallon.

Click here to view all county, state, and national gas price averages.

