Marquette center hosts annual TubaChristmas concert

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center was filled with the holiday spirit and the sound of tubas Sunday afternoon.

As a part of TubaChristmas various holiday songs were performed like “Jingle Bells and “Silent Night”. Attendees were encouraged to sing alongside the songs. The director of the group, Steve Grugin, said he has seen the crowd grow larger over the past few years.

“It’s just a chance for community members to come out and enjoy the day. This was a beautiful day here in Marquette. Even though there’s not that much snow on the ground there’s still a way that we can ring in the holidays and help promote the Christmas spirit,” Grugin said.

The Marquette Regional History Center will be hosting more free music events this coming Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and next Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

