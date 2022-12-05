Making the most of winter: white water rafting Piers Gorge with True North Outpost

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-based adventure company True North Outpost says to go out of your comfort zone to make the most of winter.

While the season might not pass any faster, it becomes more enjoyable when you embrace the cold instead of running away from it.

That’s what TV6′s Tia Trudgeon feels anyway, which led her to True North’s “build your own adventure option”.

Trudgeon hopped into a raft and paddled down the Menominee River with the help of eight seasoned adventure guides. Though, Nate Alwine says, he doesn’t recall ever bringing guests rafting this late in the season. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done, however, there are greater risks associated with heading onto the water in December.

Alwine says something to keep in mind is to always go out with a professional or experienced adventurer when engaging in a risky activity.

True North Outpost Adventure Guide Nate Alwine explains the risks of white water rafting in December.

And now for the fun part.

Trudgeon says it looks colder than it felt.

Piers Gorge is classified as a class IV or V rapid, which isn’t for the beginner or faint of heart. Though Trudgeon was a first-timer, she says she felt comfortable because she knew she was in good hands.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon white water rafts with a group of guides at True North Outpost.

You can build your own adventure or plan a guided activity with True North Outpost at www.truenorthoutpost.com or by calling (906) 239-4971.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.