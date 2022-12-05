Iron Mountain’s North Elementary School collects donations for TV6 Canathon

Some of the canned goods collected at the elementary school
Some of the canned goods collected at the elementary school(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Canathon donation pickups are underway this week and a Dickinson County elementary school is wrapping up its collection.

North Elementary School is one of the major partners of the TV6 Canathon in Dickinson County. Classes K through 4th have been competing to see who brings in the most items.

While students love the healthy competition, they also understand the need the Canathon looks to fill.

“One little boy stopped one day and asked, ‘Who gets all of this food; who does it go to?’” said Andy Mendini, North Elementary School principal. “He stopped and thought and he said, ‘Does this go to someone who needs food that doesn’t have any?’ He hit it right on the money. The kids get the message they are giving to help someone else. Especially at this time of year.”

This year’s Canathon wraps up Thursday. A link for online donations or a drop-off location can be found here.

