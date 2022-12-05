GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

WARNING. THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An 82-year-old Home Depot employee died after he was pushed to the ground by a man robbing the store, according to police.

Police said the altercation happened at a Home Depot store in Hillsborough, North Carolina the morning of Oct. 18.

The employee died Thursday from his injuries, more than six weeks after he was pushed to the ground.

Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough Police Department shows a man leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers. He pushes the employee, who then falls to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562 or by messaging the police department on Facebook.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555.

