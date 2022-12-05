Get fitted for ski/snowboard gear with the help of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though many areas in the Upper Peninsula are still bare of snow, it’s high time for ski and snowboarding season.

While Marquette Mountain has yet to open, other ski resorts like Mount Bohemia and Big Powder Ski Resort have embraced the cold early.

Despite your location across the U.P., now’s the time to think about fine-tuning your ski and snowboard gear or getting fitted for a new set altogether.

If you’re a beginner to either sport but want to hit the hill this winter, The Compound has got you covered.

Brandon Croney says to stop into his shop to browse, buy new gear, get fitted for the proper sizes, or simply ask questions.

The owner of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop says the area's ski hills making snow and will be ready to open soon.

Croney helps Pavlina Osta, a Florida native and snowboarding hopeful, get fitted for the right gear.

Brandon Croney helps Pavlina Osta get fitted for snowboard gear so she can hit the hill for the first time.

He says his mission is to get the best gear out to beginners and seasoned skiers alike so they can enjoy the sport for years to come.

Brandon Croney of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop wants to help you with all of your ski and snowboard-related needs this winter.

The Compound is located at 1202 Division St. in Marquette.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.