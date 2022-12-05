Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit.

Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives.

“The long-term goal is to bring as many community members as we can together,” Marquette County FAN Treasurer Courtney Brusso said. “Bring everyone to the table to fight addiction, to prevent it, to let people know they are not alone.”

Brusso says the chapter began to meet increased needs in the area.

“There is a definite need that really began with the opioid epidemic years ago and people not knowing where to go for help, how to help that individual in your life with the recovery process,” Brusso said.

Mandy Bonesteel who is with the Student Leader Fellowship Program at NMU has spent over 150 hours helping to raise money for the fan Marquette County chapter.

She organized a masquerade ball which will be held at NMU’s Northern Center this Wednesday evening.

“A lot of money that they have been using for the organization has been coming out of the board member’s pockets, so they have been having to fund their programming themselves,” Bonesteel said. “The fundraiser will help them get space, get speakers, do their peer recovery specialty and be able to help the community.”

Bonesteel says the event will have something for everyone.

“Anyone can show up at the door, it is a $10 cover charge for the public and NMU students get in for free or with a suggested $5 donation,” Bonesteel said. “There is going to be food, a raffle, music and a dance floor. It should be a lot of fun.”

FAN Marquette meets next on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Peter White Public Library’s Community Room.

To learn more about the Marquette County Fan chapter visit its website and to purchase tickets to the upcoming masquerade ball fundraiser visit the event page.

