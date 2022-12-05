Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago.

I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that had never been here,” Pearson said. “There has been a big need for shopping in the area, for both men and women. I wanted to fill that need, especially for men, we have a lot of men’s wear and footwear to fill that void.”

He said, so far, the reception from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. This winter, the store will run promotions and expand its hours to give customers flexibility.

“We stay open later to accommodate people working late,” Pearson said. “We are here later on Saturdays to accommodate the best we can.”

Pearson said the store enjoyed a very strong opening in 2019, and like everyone else, found ways to survive during the pandemic. He said shopping locally benefits more than just the business.

“It affects us greatly as a family and as a business owner. In turn, I shop at these other local businesses and that helps their family,” Pearson said.

Brick + Mortar is located on Hughitt Street in downtown Iron Mountain. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays during December.

