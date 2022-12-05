Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman

Kara Morehouse is a lifelong Escanaba resident who works as a General Manager at Riverside...
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon.

The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.

The money raised from the event will help Morehouse pay for her medical expenses. Along with the lunch, the event also included a bake sale and a 50-50 raffle.

“She always believed in paying it forward and her spirit and her personality have rubbed off on so many people,” volunteer LuAnn Hay said. “The folks that she has helped - now it is their turn to help her.”

Donations are still being accepted. You can make a donation in person at Peninsula Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

